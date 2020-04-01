Bangkok checkpoints screen 38,000 travelers, no one found infected

BANGKOK– Road checkpoints have been set up across the country to screen travelers for symptoms of COVID-19. The 12 checkpoints in Bangkok have already screened some 38,000 persons over the past seven days, with no one found to be infected with the disease







Inbound lanes on Ratchaphruek road at the Bangkok-Nonthaburi border is where one of the 12 road checkpoints is located, as a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 among people undertaking inter-provincial travel.

The Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, and the Deputy Permanent Secretary of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Pichaya Nakwatchara, have visited this checkpoint to meet with officers stationed at the checkpoint for seven days now.

Every person passing through the checkpoint is scanned for their body temperature. They will then be given sanitizers to clean their hands.

The metro police deputy commissioner said the 12 checkpoints in Bangkok have screened a total of about 38,000 persons over the past seven days. Only 34 persons were found to have a high fever, however they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19. The police are considering intensifying the measures as the number of people traveling is still considered quite high.

The BMA permanent secretary said road traffic has reduced by 40 percent, however the goal is now to reduce the volume even more in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He said the authorities are now considering placing another checkpoint on Borommaratchachonnani Road, which will be the 13th checkpoint in Bangkok.(NNT)











