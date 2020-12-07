AMCHAM Thailand Foundation presented over 1.8 million baht in scholarships to 73 students

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) has completed its scholarship selection for 2020 and presented over 1.8 million baht in scholarships to 73 students. Over the past 30 years, the ATF has provided scholarships to almost 3,000 financially disadvantaged Thai students attending universities throughout Thailand. Education is a core value for AMCHAM and through the ATF, AMCHAM continues to foster long-term education initiatives in the Kingdom.







Students from across Thailand, as far as Pattani in the South, Mae Hong Son in the North, and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast apply for these scholarships. AMCHAM Community Projects Council identifies deserving students and selects scholarship recipients.

Through-out the year, the council works directly with universities to identify hard-working and motivated students enrolled in programs championed by AMCHAM member companies, such as business, technology, science, mathematics, computer science, engineering, and tourism and hospitality management.

AMCHAM’s scholarship graduates have gone on to find employment with Chevron, Esso, Ford, Nestle, Bayer, Cargill, and other AMCHAM member companies, contributing to the overall development of the Thai economy and society.

From November 23 through December 4, the ATF hosts an online Career Camp. Each year, AMCHAM’s diverse member community dedicates their time and resources by providing their HR professionals to conduct mock interviews and workshops for ATF’s scholarship students. The Career Camp prepares scholarship recipients in their graduating year with effective communications skills and soft skills required for career planning and real-life interviews. Students are guided on personal finance skills, stress management for optimizing their work experience, given tips on resume writing and how to conduct themselves professionally.





This year, due to Covid-19 precautions, the Career Camp was conducted virtually to ensure these students get every opportunity to hone their skills and to aid their personal and professional development.

AMCHAM is grateful to member companies Agoda, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Bangkok Hospital, Birla Carbon, Citibank, Chevron, Dale Carnegie, Colgate-Palmolive, DKSH, FedEx Express, Hilton by DoubleTree Hilton, Johnson & Johnson, Lexicon, Minor Hotels, Schaeffler, and Tilleke & Gibbins for conducting these workshops and providing their Human Resources executives to host mock interviews.









The ATF enables disadvantaged Thai university students to complete their university studies through targeted scholarships. AMCHAM is grateful to its member companies for providing ongoing financial support and empowering Thai youth to reach their potential.

If you would like to learn more about how to engage with the future of Thailand’s workforce please visit: www.amchamthailand.com/foundation or contact Varsha Wadhwani, Communications Officer at AMCHAM, [email protected]







