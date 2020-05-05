After 6 weeks of lockdown, Pattaya takes in fresh air

After weeks of staying at home, Pattaya residents flocked to parks as Thailand began lifting its coronavirus lockdown.







Hundreds of people headed to the nearly empty Mabprachan Reservoir to enjoy the surrounding greenery, jogging, bicycling and exercising despite scorching temperatures and humidity.

For some, it was their first chance to see the expanded Mabprachan Park, which was completed in December and shut down by March to prevent gatherings that could spread Covid-19.

Bikes were available to rent May 3, ice cream trucks served up sweets while other vendors offered fried meatballs, iced tea and coffee to go. People could eat, but they had to keep moving, as sitting in groups is still banned.

Park patrons said the reopening couldn’t have come any sooner. Many complained they were feeling unhealthy and gaining weight from lack of exercise, not to mention going batty from being stuck inside for six weeks.





























