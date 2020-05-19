Pork fillets with ginger

This is a mainland China recipe and though similar to the Thai Gai Pad Khing uses more ingredients and some different flavors with the use of rice wine, honey and sauces. Sherry can be used in place of the rice wine if difficult to procure. Use the lean pork fillets or you can even substitute skinless chicken breast fillets.

Cooking Method

Cut the pork into thin strips and dry on paper.

Heat the oil in the wok and add the onions, stir-frying until transparent. Add ginger root and garlic and stir. Now add the pork strips, rice wine, sugar, honey, light soy sauce and dark soy sauce. Bring to the boil and cook until the liquid has been reduced 50 percent.

Transfer to a serving dish, garnish with the chopped scallion and serve with steamed rice.











