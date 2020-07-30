Grilled Pork Kebabs

Kebabs are a world favorite. A glance at the menu in most restaurants will usually show kebabs in there somewhere. In English, the word kebab usually refers to ‘shish kebab’. In its current meaning, the phrase is essentially Turkish in origin, and tradition has it that the dish was invented by medieval Turkish soldiers who used their swords to grill meat over open-field fires. The Turks ate well.







Cooking Method

Cut the pork meat into 2.5 cm cubes, and the green bell pepper into 2.5 cm squares. Combine the lemon juice and the chilli powder and place in a large zip-lok bag. Now place the meat, bell pepper, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes inside, close the zip and invert several times to mix and then place in the refrigerator for two hours.

Remove from refrigerator and thread the ingredients on to four large skewers which have been stored in water while the ingredients were in the refrigerator.

Place under the griller and grill for five minutes, turning regularly and basting with a little oil. Serve on a bed of steamed jasmine rice.











