Ben’s Theater Jomtien proudly presents two classical concert evenings this July

PATTAYA, Thailand – This July, Ben’s Theater Jomtien invites you to experience two enchanting evenings of classical music, performed by exceptional musicians from Bangkok in an intimate, elegant setting.

🎻 Friday, 18 July 2025 – A Midsummer Violin & Piano Recital

Internationally-acclaimed violinist Anna Takeda joins concert pianist Siwat Chuencharoen for a beautiful midsummer recital featuring works by Pauline Viardot, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Robert Schumann.

🕗 Concert begins at 8:00 PM (Doors open 7:30 PM)

🎟️ THB 900 (includes complimentary drink of choice)

👗 Dress code: Smart casual (no shorts or slippers)











🎶 Friday, 25 July 2025 – Mozart & Schubert Chamber Evening

Enjoy a stunning chamber program with Mozart’s Piano Quartet in E-flat and Schubert’s beloved “Trout” Quintet in A-major D. 667, performed by a stellar Bangkok ensemble:

Jirajet Jesadachet (violin)

(violin) Nattawut Sungkasaro (double bass)

(double bass) Teesin Puriwatthanapong (viola)

(viola) Hut Wongwechwiwat (cello)

(cello) Tarin Suprakorn (piano)

🕗 Concert begins at 8:00 PM (Doors open 7:30 PM)

🎟️ THB 1,200 (includes complimentary drink of choice)

👗 Dress code: Smart casual (no shorts or sandals)

📩 Reservations essential: [email protected]

Seats are limited—please book early to avoid disappointment.

Ben’s Theater is a non-profit venue dedicated to bringing high-quality live music to the Pattaya community. All ticket proceeds go directly to the performers.

Join us for these unforgettable evenings of musical elegance!

































