Ben’s Theater Jomtien proudly presents two classical concert evenings this July

PATTAYA, Thailand – This July, Ben’s Theater Jomtien invites you to experience two enchanting evenings of classical music, performed by exceptional musicians from Bangkok in an intimate, elegant setting.
🎻 Friday, 18 July 2025 – A Midsummer Violin & Piano Recital
Internationally-acclaimed violinist Anna Takeda joins concert pianist Siwat Chuencharoen for a beautiful midsummer recital featuring works by Pauline Viardot, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Robert Schumann.
🕗 Concert begins at 8:00 PM (Doors open 7:30 PM)
🎟️ THB 900 (includes complimentary drink of choice)
👗 Dress code: Smart casual (no shorts or slippers)
🎶 Friday, 25 July 2025 – Mozart & Schubert Chamber Evening
Enjoy a stunning chamber program with Mozart’s Piano Quartet in E-flat and Schubert’s beloved “Trout” Quintet in A-major D. 667, performed by a stellar Bangkok ensemble:
- Jirajet Jesadachet (violin)
- Nattawut Sungkasaro (double bass)
- Teesin Puriwatthanapong (viola)
- Hut Wongwechwiwat (cello)
- Tarin Suprakorn (piano)
🕗 Concert begins at 8:00 PM (Doors open 7:30 PM)
🎟️ THB 1,200 (includes complimentary drink of choice)
👗 Dress code: Smart casual (no shorts or sandals)
📩 Reservations essential: [email protected]
Seats are limited—please book early to avoid disappointment.
Ben’s Theater is a non-profit venue dedicated to bringing high-quality live music to the Pattaya community. All ticket proceeds go directly to the performers.
Join us for these unforgettable evenings of musical elegance!