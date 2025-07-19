Minister of Culture vows to restore trust in Buddhism with nationwide awareness campaign

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Culture Paetongtarn Shinawatra has pledged to restore public trust in Buddhism following recent incidents involving monks whose misconduct has caused concern across Thai society. In a social media message, the Minister acknowledged the impact of these disciplinary violations and called for renewed efforts to deepen public understanding of Buddhist values.

The Cabinet has tasked the Ministry of Culture with working alongside the National Office of Buddhism and the Ministry of Education to launch a nationwide awareness campaign. The effort will promote accurate knowledge of Buddhist teachings, strengthen moral understanding, and support a better relationship between the monastic community and the public.







Paetongtarn has met with senior ministry officials to establish long-term strategies for rebuilding trust in Buddhism. She said the efforts will respond to current social dynamics while remaining grounded in Thai cultural and spiritual principles. The Culture Ministry plans to review how Buddhism is communicated and adapt those methods to better engage younger audiences.

She also expressed support for modernizing public outreach by making Buddhist teachings more relatable and easier to understand. The Culture Ministry will explore both traditional and digital platforms to ensure broader access, especially among young people. (NNT)



































