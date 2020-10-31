Wiang Kum Kam starts campaign to drive Chiang Mai tourism

Chiang Mai’s Wiang Kum Kam archeological site will host new activities twice a month through Songkran to drive domestic tourism.







Gov Charoenrit Sanguansat kicked off the tourism-promotion campaign Oct. 31 at the well-known attraction in Saraphi District.

The “Land of Wiang Kum Kam Pathom Nakhon Ratchatani Lanna, Dharma Land, Golden Land of Happiness” campaign will offer historical information, travel routes through the district and other incentives to have people visit the area.



Organized activities and shows will be held the second and fourth Saturdays of each month through April 12 at the Ekang Temple archaeological site.

Located about five kilometers south of Chiang Mai along the Ping River, Wiang Kum Kam is an ancient city dating back to the eighth-century Haripunchai Kingdom. Later it served as the capital of the Lanna Kingdom for a short while until Chiang Mai was chosen to replace it in 1296.

It features stone tablets with Mon inscriptions, Buddhist sculptures and architecture, earthenware and pottery.



















