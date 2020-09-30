Trail runners challenged at Doi Inthanon Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Trail runners are challenged to cross the “roof of Thailand” over two days as Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc comes to Chiang Mai Oct. 30-Nov. 1.







The “Thailand by UTMB” race offers trail runners four punishing courses covering elevations from 400 to 2,100 meters and distances of 10 to 175 kilometers.

More than 60 of the world’s top trail runners, including America’s Meredith Edwards and Jason Schlarb, had registered before the coronavirus pandemic in February. While the event will likely be a Thailand-only event now, amateur Thai runners are invited to join in. A test event in February drew 1,000 people.

The full route showcases the local biodiversity and the forest changes with the gradual elevation climbing to 2.1 kilometers above sea level.

The journey will take runners to experience the peaceful Hmong, Pga-Gan-Yaw, and Karenic tribe ways of life, the awe-inspiring views of terraced paddy fields, and areas brightened by golden ears of rice, as well as the picturesque montane farms.

The start/finish line is at Doi Inthanon National Park Headquarters.





Thailand by UTMB will have five distance races: 175, 120, 80, 25 and 10 kilometers. Each will gain International Trail Running Association points and Running Stones which will bypass the lottery for entry to UTMB.

Each race takes place in one single stage, at an undefined pace within a time limit.

The Inthanon 6: 175 km. for about 7,600 meters of height gain, starts from Doi Inthanon headquarters, in semi-autonomy and in 48 hours maximum.









The Inthanon 5: around 120 km. for about 5,400 meters of height gain, starts from Doi Inthanon headquarters, in semi-autonomy and in 30 hours maximum.

The Inthanon 4: around 80 km. for about 4,000 meters of height gain, starts from Doi Inthanon headquarters, in semi-autonomy and in 20 hours maximum.

The Inthanon 1: around 25 km. for about 800 meters of height gain, starts from Doi Inthanon headquarters, in semi-autonomy and in seven hours maximum.









The Inthanon 10K: around 10 km. for about 500 meters of height gain, starts from Doi Inthanon headquarters, in semi-autonomy and in four hours max.

Register at Running Connect.com or call 062-345-4122.

