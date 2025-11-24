Deputy PM Thamanat orders rapid food and water aid to flooded southern communities

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Capt. Thamanat Prompow has instructed the Marketing Organization for Farmers (MOF) to mobilize urgent support for communities in southern provinces affected by severe flooding, particularly in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, where many residents remain stranded after consecutive days of inundation.







The Deputy Prime Minister instructed agencies to deploy aerial transport operations, in cooperation with the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, to accelerate the delivery of essential supplies. In the initial phase, more than 1,500 kilograms of quality rice and 1,000 bottles of drinking water have been transported to distribution centers in Hat Yai, with additional shipments scheduled to continue until conditions normalize.





Capt. Thamanat underscored that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is closely monitoring the southern flood situation and is fully committed to ensuring that no communities are left behind. He emphasized that the MOF and all agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture must expedite the delivery of food, drinking water, essential items, and even animal feed to affected areas through every means available—whether by land, water, or air—stressing that safeguarding the well-being and survival of the people remains the government’s highest priority. (NNT)



































