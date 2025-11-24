Prime Minister Anutin accelerates flood relief as southern provinces brace for worsening runoff

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is speeding up flood relief efforts, expressing concern that runoff from Sadao district will worsen the situation in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, and has ordered southern governors to prepare for wider flash floods.

Anutin, also the Interior Minister, said all agencies are mobilized in Songkhla, deploying pumps, generators, and equipment, and expects the situation to normalize “within this week.” He attributed the severe flooding to non-stop rain overwhelming the drainage system, despite Hat Yai’s flood control main canal operating at capacity.







The alert system is currently operational, and warnings have already been issued. The flood situation is now extending to Thailand’s three southernmost provinces, where governors have prepared contingency plans.

The government will seek Cabinet approval tomorrow (Tuesday) for a framework to fast-track financial relief for affected households. The prime minister ordered governors to immediately survey and list eligible recipients to prevent delays in compensation.



He acknowledged initial difficulties in reaching stranded victims, but stressed that resources, including generators at five evacuation centers, are now fully deployed. He specifically highlighted the need to improve food distribution to areas without power, stating the Songkhla Governor has guaranteed full mobilization of aid starting today. (TNA)



































