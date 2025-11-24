PM Anutin visits Hat Yai flood zones to support evacuees and oversee relief efforts

HAT YAI, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul visited flood-affected areas in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, on November 23 to offer support to evacuees and to oversee ongoing relief efforts.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised, Industry Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, Deputy Interior Minister Sakda Vicheansil, Songkhla Governor Ratthasart Chidchoo, and senior officials. The delegation traveled to the Hat Yai Municipality Office, which is currently serving as a temporary evacuation center and hosts the Royal Kitchen operations.







During his visit, the Prime Minister met with evacuated residents, speaking with them directly and offering words of encouragement. He also presented relief bags to help ease immediate hardship and reaffirmed that the government would continue assisting without delay. He stressed that residents should remain confident that the government would not abandon anyone and that his return to Hat Yai underscored the administration’s commitment to delivering timely support.

The Prime Minister noted that agencies have deployed supply trucks carrying food, water, and relief bags to ensure distribution reaches all affected communities. He thanked municipal authorities and frontline personnel for their dedicated efforts, highlighting that conditions had improved noticeably within 24 hours, with water levels beginning to recede in several areas. Although flooding persists in some locations, drainage systems remain operational—particularly along Khlong Phuminat Damri, where water continues to flow despite overflowing the banks. He expressed optimism that the situation would gradually improve within 1 to 2 days, while voicing concern for households in low-lying areas that may continue to face severe impacts.



The Prime Minister emphasized that all agencies remain deeply concerned for the people of Songkhla and are working to provide full support. While acknowledging that staying in shelters may not feel like being at home, he said he was relieved to see that evacuees were safe. Medical teams are on standby to provide immediate assistance, following the Minister of Public Health’s instructions for all hospitals to maintain full preparedness. He added that food supplies are now sufficient, with meals available throughout the day for evacuees. He assures residents will be able to return home gradually once conditions improve.

After meeting evacuees, the Prime Minister joined the Royal Kitchen team to prepare cooked meals, which he helped distribute at the evacuation center as a gesture of encouragement and solidarity with affected residents. (NNT)



































