Chiang Mai residents finally get their shot at Covid-19 vaccinations

Hundreds of Chiang Mai expats finally got a shot at a Covid-19 vaccine job Monday at McCormick Hospital.

Expats age 70 or over and who preregistered online won appointments for injections of CoronaVac made by China’s Sinovac Biotech. It’s expected the second dose the foreigners receive will be from AstraZeneca Plc.







None of those getting jabbed had previously been inoculated, as vaccine doses have been near-impossible for non-Thais to get in Chiang Mai.

The process went smoothly with many parsing the organization and efficiency of the event.



According to McCormick’s director, almost 1,500 people are eligible for the current round of vaccinations and the hospital aims to administer 270-300 doses per day.

Chiang Mai expats have two options to register for vaccinations, although dates and details are yet to be announced.

The first was the start of vaccinations at McCormick hospital, initially for those over age 70. If doses remain, those 60-69 will be able to get inoculated. Registration remains open through Aug. 6.

The second option through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which is offering jabs for non-Thais nationwide for those who have not yet received a shot.







Again, priority is being given to expats age 60 and older, those with one of seven chronic diseases or women 12 weeks pregnant or more.

The original version of this story was first published in the Bangkok Herald, a Pattaya Mail partner.























