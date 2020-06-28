Chiang Mai Night Safari offers free admission July 1-15

Chiang Mai Night Safari will open its door to visitors free of charge on July 1-15 but tourists must reserve their visits in advance. The number of visitors will be capped at 300 per round.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop inspected preparation at the nocturnal zoo before its reopening. Visitors will be subject to “New Normal” disease control measures to ensure their good health.







After the period of free admission, Chiang Mai Safari will halve its admission fees from July 16-31. Thai visitors will pay 100 baht instead of 200.

Tourists must register for their visits in advance. The zoo will receive visitors in three rounds a day and the number of visitors will be limited at 300 per round. All visitors will be required to wear face masks, observe social distancing and refrain from feeding animals.

