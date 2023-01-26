Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla to host SEA Games 2025

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) announced during a meeting this week that Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla provinces have been chosen as venues for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2025.

The teleconference meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan and attended by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee.







The 33rd SEA Games, which is a biennial multi-sport event, will take place from December 9th to 20th, 2025. The event will bring together participants from the 10 ASEAN members as well as Timor-Leste.

Additionally, the meeting selected Nakhon Ratchasima as the host for the 13th ASEAN Para Games. These games will be held from January 20th to 26th, 2026, and will feature sports events for athletes with disabilities.







This is the first time that Thailand will host SEA Games since 2007 and ASEAN Para Games since 2015. It is expected that the events will provide a boost to the country’s sports industry and tourism sector. (NNT)

































