1 hurt after cement truck smashes into Chiang Mai junction

Worapong Gunfak, the driver of the Saraburi-registered truck, claimed his brakes failed. The 36-year-old said he was driving at 35-40 kilometers an hour when, nearing the Rincome intersection on inbound Chiang Mai-Lampang Road at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 7, he hit the brakes and nothing happened.

The heavy truck smashed into a Toyota Yaris, accordioning it between another car, a delivery van and a police pickup truck. The mid-20s woman driving was severely injured and transported to a local hospital.

In all, nine vehicles were damaged, including a Chang Phuak police vehicle. It took nearly an hour to clear the chaos and get traffic moving again.

The original version of this story and video first appeared in the Bangkok Herald.












