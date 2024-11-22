Unlock EEC Opportunities: BCCT Dinner with Dr. Chula Sukmanop

PATTAYA, Thailand – Join us for a BCCT Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Dinner featuring a keynote address by Dr. Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the EEC Office. Dr. Chula will share insights on “EEC Support for Businesses Already Operating in the Eastern Seaboard”, discussing strategic support and future opportunities for businesses within the EEC region.

This gathering will bring together business leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders in the Eastern Seaboard. The venue is located close to industrial estates. Those attending are welcome to come direct from work in their business clothes. All are welcome. Book now to secure your seats.





Date: Friday 29th November 2024

Time: 6.00 – 8.30 pm

Venue: Eastpana Hotel, Bowin, Sriracha. Graphic maps in Thai or English

Dress code: Smart casual including company shirts.

Cost: THB 1,200 net per person for members and non-members. Price includes international buffet, free flow of soft drink, beer and wine. Menu

RSVP: book online HERE or email [email protected]







Accommodation: Eastpana Hotel is pleased to offer special room rates including breakfast on Friday 29th November – Standard THB 1,700 net, Superior THB 1,900 net, Deluxe THB 2,200 and Premier THB 2,500 net. RSVP: please contact Khun Jiraporn – [email protected] or call 033-047066-70

Payment: Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this. Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify a receipt.

Cancellation policy: Advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if payment is not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins.





Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit. Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee

Event policy: by registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event.

Event Behaviour Statement: please click here

Special thanks to our event sponsors

Silk Legal, WHA Group, Business Class Asia & Lucy Electric (Thailand)

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

23rd Floor, M Thai Tower, All Seasons Place, 87 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English









































