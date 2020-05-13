Toyota resumes car production at major plants in Thailand

BANGKOK – Michinobu Sugata, president of Toyota Motor Thailand Co, said it resumed production at its plants in Samrong area of Samut Prakan and in Ban Pho district of Chachoengsao on May 11 and would do the same at its Gateway plant in Chachoengsao on May 25.

The company had suspended production at the plants due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic but it already prepared for the resumption at the three plants, he said.







The resumption of the operation would prioritize disease control and the safety of its employees. Measures for the purpose include social distancing at workplaces and on transport buses, frequent clean-ups, check-ups, hygienic practices, and work-from-home assignments.

“Everyone will work strictly in compliance with the precautions of the Department of Disease Control of the Ministry of Public Health so that we can pass through this moment of challenges together,” Mr Sugata said. (TNA)











