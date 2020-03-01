Thailand losing at least 3 million foreign tourists

BANGKOK– Hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, Thailand’s tourism industry has seen a big drop of at least three million foreign tourists.





Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Chote Trachu said the Ministry had assessed the impacts of the outbreak on Thailand’s tourism industry.

With the negative impacts of the outbreak, Thailand would not achieve its tourism revenue target of three trillion baht this year, he said.

The Ministry would report a revised target at the end of March, said Chote.

Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, dropped 3.71% in January from a year earlier to 1.03 million following the coronavirus outbreak. The number of tourists from other countries has also significantly decreased.

The senior official said the Ministry planned to roll out tourism promotion as the government warned people against traveling to affected countries.

