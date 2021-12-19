Thai entertainers struck by Covid-19 unemployment will get compensation

The government says workers who saw substantial earnings losses due to government closures of entertainment venues during the pandemic will each receive 5,000 baht in assistance.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson TraisuleeTraisoranakul, the plan will be proposed by the Ministry of Labor at the next Cabinet meeting. She added that the payments could go out before the end of this year.







To be eligible, recipients must be Thai nationals participating in the social security program. They must also provide an employment certificate from a business registered with the Ministry of Commerce or the Ministry of Industry.

The plan applies to establishments such as pubs, bars, massage parlors and karaoke venues that faced closure orders.



Upon approval, the compensation will be deposited directly to the PromptPay account linked to the national ID of the recipient. Those not participating in the social security scheme can apply to become beneficiaries before January 14 under Article 40 of the Social Security Act.

They must be aged 15 to 65 and can choose to make monthly contributions of 70, 100 or 300 baht.(NNT)

































