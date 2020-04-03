Shops in Thailand giving full support to government instructions

BANGKOK– The government’s recent announcements and orders, aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), have greatly affected many sectors of society, including the business sector. Nevertheless, the government has received full cooperation from shops and convenience stores, including those in Bangkok; they must now close for at least five hours from midnight.







Convenience stores, grocery stores and supermarkets in Bangkok’s Vibhavadi Rangsit and SaphanKwai areas were relatively quiet last night at about 8:30 p.m. A store clerk said most clients usually bought food and groceries before returning home in the evening. Now, many clients buy them in advance. Stores and supermarkets continue to follow stringent hygiene and sanitation practices.

In normal times, Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district is often crowded with people, including tourists, who come to buy fruit, clothes and souvenirs and eat at street food stalls. The area is now seeing far fewer visitors.

In Ang Thong province, Wat Chaiyo and Pratunam Yangmanee markets have strictly followed the instructions of the national committee on communicable diseases by having only one entry and exit point. Public health officers and community leaders are conducting temperature checks on all vendors and people entering the markets, and are also giving out protective masks.

In Nong Bua Lamphu province, a local shop called Man U Menu Printer uses a rope barrier to prevent customers from entering the shop. Customers can tell the vendor what they want to purchase.

The order is then placed in a bag and is delivered to the customer in a bucket, attached to a long pole.

The customers then place the money into the bucket, and the deal is done. Hand sanitizers are provided in front of the counter. However, the shop won’t serve people who are not wearing a face mask. (NNT)











