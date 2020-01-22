SET promotes SMEs, startup fundraising via capital market

BANGKOK – The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is pursuing its initiative to encourage SMEs and startup businesses to raise funds via the capital market, expecting general investment this year to be challenged by external factors, urging investors to properly manage the risks.

SET President PakornPeetathawatchai said the SET aims to promote balanced growth due to technological changes in the capital market this year, by streamlining its services at One-Stop Service points for registered companies, as well as providing opportunities in Thailand and abroad through capital market connections with Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam. The SET will be urging SMEs and startup companies to raise finds via capital markets, and improve regulations to provide better ease of doing businesses.

He said the overall investment scene in Thailand’s stock exchanges and capital markets will be subject to external challenges and fluctuations, such as the trade policies of major countries, central bank’s monetary policies, and international conflicts. Investors are advised to manage their risk my investing in more diverse assets, and adopt short and long term investment plans.

Stock markets of Thailand last year had an average daily trading figure at 53 billion baht, which resulted in the highest fluidity in ASEAN. Trade figures via TFEX have the average daily value of 430,000 contracts, which is the 26th biggest in the world. The IPO offers by Asset World Corporation to the general public, has broken a new record in Thailand of 380 billion baht, making it the largest funding by a real asset company in the world in the past 5 years.