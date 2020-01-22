BGRIM-Energy China Consortium to build the World’s Largest Hydro- Floating Solar Hybrid Project for EGAT

BANGKOK – B.GRIMM POWER – ENERGY CHINA CONSORTIUM consists of B.Grimm Power Plc (BGRIM) together with China Energy Engineering Group Shanxi Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd. (Energy China) have signed a EPC contract to build the World’s largest hydro-floating solar hybrid project for the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

Under the Power Development Plan B.E. 2561-2580 (PDP2018), the first Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid Project has been implemented by EGAT at Sirindhorn Dam. B.GRIMM POWER – ENERGY CHINA CONSORTIUM as selected bidder with the deal worth over 842 million baht, will construct and install a 45-MW Solar Power Plant on water surface combines with existing Hydropower of EGAT.

Implementing this Project is an important co-friendly energy scheme that will encourage and strengthen the kingdom’s security of power supply.

EGAT’s Director Gen.SomsakRungsita Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence representing EGAT Board of Directors presided over the signing ceremony which was inked by Mr.ThepparatTheppitak, EGAT Deputy Governor (Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy), BGRIM Chairman Dr. Harald Link, BGRIM CEO Mrs. PreeyanartSoontornwata, and Mr. Wang Xinping, Chairman of Energy China at the Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.

Gen.Somsak said the scheme of this Project creates synergy between solar and hydro power, representing an important step in the development of green energy in Thailand and resolve an uncertain electricity supply from renewable energy.

This Project’s development is consistent with the government’s policy to support electricity production from renewable energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels for electricity generation according to the current Power Development Plan of Thailand (PDP2018).

Mr.Thepparat said that the Hybrid Hydro- Floating Solar for Sirindhorn Dam combine with solar power plant generate power from sunlight during the day along with hydropower controlling power output by the Energy Management System (EMS) allow continuous generation of electricity which will enhance reliability of the country’s overall power supply.

In the future, an energy storage system would potentially be applied with the project to increase more reliable for renewable energy production.

The solar panels selected for the Project are crystalline double glass module which is suitable for being installed on the surface of the water, also the solar panels, inverters and cables will be installed on HDPE plastic floating platform, with UV resistance ability, eco-friendly which is not dangerous to the environment and aquatic animals. The project will be installed cover the surface area over 450 rai with low cost of investment by sharing facilities with the existing transmission system, transformers, and high voltage substations etc.

The Project is expected to complete with 12 months from now and commercial operation date (COD) being set in December 2020.

BGRIM Chairman, Dr. Link said that entering into this contract marks another milestone for BGRIM to demonstrate its potential in engaging all dimensions of energy development.

He noted that the Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid Project at Sirindhorn Dam is regarded as a major step in the development of renewable energy in Thailand.

It also enables BGRIM to increase the potential and standards in the development of robust renewable energy business and serving government’s policies as well. Our participation in this Project will opens up opportunities other floating solar projects.

In partnership with a global partner, Energy China, as one of the world’s largest comprehensive energy solutions and a major state owned- conglomerate of the People Republic of China which has high potential and cost-effective advantages in procurement, providing with highest standard of engineering and of construction. We, the Consortium, confident that the project will achieve COD with international benchmark, Dr Link added.