Gov’t eyes more investment from European investors

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister is promoting the Thailand 4.0 and Thailand +1 policies on economic development to EU-ASEAN Business Council delegates, as well as development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), and enhancements to trade and investment regulations, to facilitate investment by both Thai and foreign business interests.







Speaking in a meeting, the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha stressed Thailand’s willingness to provide quality facilitation to foreign investors as allowed under the law and by other regulations.

He asked the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) to further convey information on Thailand’s potential and investment promotion plans to European investors.

EU-ABC Chairman Donald Kanak congratulated Thailand on its success as the ASEAN Chair in 2019, demonstrating Thailand’s great potential for trade and investment, as well as its suitability as a business hub in the region.

He stressed the determination and preparedness of European companies to invest more in Thailand, especially in the EEC.

The group of EU-ABC officials meeting with the Prime Minister on this occasion, was composed of delegates from 20 international European companies with headquarters in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The companies sell and provide consumable items, drugs and pharmaceuticals, finance and banking services, vehicle development, insurance, logistics, electronics, software services, online streaming, and business consultation.

Loading…







