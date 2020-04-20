Deputy Transport Min visits THAI cargo and catering

Mr. Thaworn Senneam, Deputy Transport Minister, and Mr. Jua Ratchasri, Assistant Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mr. Peraphon Thawornsupacharoen, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Pol. Lt. Gen. Chanthep Sesavej, Working Team Attached to the Deputy Transport Minister, and entourage visited Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI)’s Cargo & Mail Commercial Department and Catering Department to provide policies.







Mr. Wiwat Piyawiroj, THAI Executive Vice President, Commercial, and Acting Executive Vice President, Aviation Business Unit, Sqn. Ldr. Soradej Namruangsri, THAI Executive Vice President, Operations, and Sqn. Ldr. Anirute Sangrit, THAI Mission Commander, Flight Operations Department, were present. Mr. Suvadhana Sibunruang, THAI Vice President, Aviation Business Unit, and Acting Managing Director, Cargo & Mail Commercial, and Mrs. Varangkana Luerojvong, THAI Managing Director, Catering, presented a report on THAI’s significant projects and operational results.

Mr. Thaworn Senneam, Deputy Transport Minister, provided policies to the THAI Cargo & Mail Commercial Department and THAI Catering Department, stating that in a volatile global economy, THAI should rely on employees and external partners to improve the ticketing and reservation system, promotions, and marketing. He also placed emphasis on delivery of agricultural produce to assist farmers and fly stranded Thais home following the COVID-19 outbreak. THAI Cargo has prepared a network expansion plan for the increasing demand for agricultural produce delivery.

THAI Catering Department will become a company that flexibly serves growing demand. With quality control, it will use domestic agricultural produce and equipment.

Mr. Suvadhana Sibunruang, THAI Vice President, Aviation Business Unit, and Acting Managing Director, Cargo & Mail Commercial Department, said that the department is serving over 60 customer airlines following the Government policy to increase import and export goods during temporary flight suspension. Also, it operated 16 chartered flights per week to destinations such as Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, and Chengdu to generate revenue.



Mrs. Varangkana Luerojvong, THAI Managing Director, Catering Department, said that the department produces inflight meals for THAI and customer airlines, bakery and ready meals at the THAI Catering Department, Don Mueang Airport for over 40 Puff&Pie branches in Bangkok and its vicinity, delivered via LINE MAN, and soon through other food delivery applications. It is increasing the menu to serve customers following the Government policy requesting Thais to stay home, with online sales points at Puff&Pie branches such as Rakkhuntaofah Building, THAI Headquarters, and Chulalongkorn Hospital. For information and promotions, visit Facebook page: Thai Catering. (Thaiairways.com)











