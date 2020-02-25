Deputy PM wants Japan to help Thai community businesses

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak’s delegation visited Japan to seek support for the development of Thai community businesses.







Nattapol Rangsitpol, director-general of the Department of Industrial Promotion, said Mr Somkid and Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana led officials of the Board of Investment (BOI), the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) and the Department of Industrial Promotion (DIP) to visit Japan on Feb 17 and 18 to develop cooperation with Japan External Trade Organization and Norinchukin Bank that was an agricultural bank tasked with promoting communities’ revenue, agroindustry and community-based enterprises.

Mr Nattapol said BAAC and DIP were assigned to cooperate with Kubota that was a large agricultural machine manufacturer to acquire machines for modern agriculture and the transformation of farm products into high-value products such as beauty products and cosmetics. Both organizations were also instructed to develop comprehensive agricultural service businesses in which landlords will share benefits with agricultural management.

BAAC will offer finance and DIP will share its management know-how. This is aimed at developing farmers into agro-industrial operators.

Meanwhile, the BOI is ready to offer promotional privileges to the investment projects that will help develop communities.

“Japan succeeds in community development through the promotion of community tourism and agriculture. This goes along with the ongoing creative industry village project of the Industry Ministry. Moreover, Japan is interested in business matching with Thailand when it comes to machine services and community products for mutual benefits and joint tourism promotion,” Mr Nattapol said.

