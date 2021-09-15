BCCT Webinar on Debt Restructuring 30 Sept. 2021

BCCT Webinar on Debt Restructuring: The Plan – Balancing the Interests of the Debtor and Creditors

Date: Thursday 30th September 2021

Time: 3.00 – 4.00 pm presentation including Q&A

Cost: free of charge

The Zoom webinar link will be sent directly to your email one day in advance before the event date.







Speakers: Mr. Nathee Silacharoen, Partner and Mr. Ittirote Klinboon, Counsel of the Dispute Resolution practice.

The speakers have extensive recent experience of debt restructuring advising both creditors and debtors. Most recently they acted on high profile debt restructurings of airlines in Thailand and in relation to other industries.





Nathee is a Partner at Chandler MHM in the Dispute and Resolution practice. He specializes in dispute resolution including litigation, arbitration, regulatory matters, international trade, corporate and commercial law, and labor and employment. Nathee has significant experience in representing both local and international multinational companies and individuals on various legal and regulatory matters in Thailand including in relation to debt restructuring. Profile





Ittirote is a Counsel at Chandler MHM in the Dispute and Resolution practice. He specializes in representing multinational organizations and business operators on a wide range of litigation and dispute resolution matters, civil and criminal cases, domestic and international arbitration, commercial, insurance and reinsurance, and labor and criminal cases. In addition to 19 years of litigating disputes in Thailand, he has completed reinsurance studies at the Singapore College of Insurance. Ittirote has advised both creditors and debtors in debt restructurings in Thailand. Profile







