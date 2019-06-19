Pattaya Music Festival echoes across the bay

Music filled the air from north to south as the Pattaya Music Festival roared to life on three beachfront stages. The annual festival draws huge crowds, helps fill local coffers, but at the same time causes massive traffic jams.
Music filled the air from north to south as the Pattaya Music Festival roared to life on three beachfront stages.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and top city and Chonburi officials kicked off the annual concert fest June 14 with stages placed at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Central Road and on Jomtien Beach.

Pete Peera got the music started on the Central Road main stage with “Pan Ma Hai Jum” (“Visit for Remembering”), followed by Kwang AB Normal and guitar legend Lam Morrison.

Rocker Rang Rockestra, vocalist Ae Jirakorn and popular rapper Southside took the stage after 9 p.m. with the crowd dancing together though the finale by Carabao.

The music continued Saturday and Sunday with acts such as Playground, Sweet Mullet, Lomosonic, Chill Chill, Pleng Plung, Swagen, Mahahing and more.

Meanwhile, a force of 500 police officers, soldiers and volunteers were on duty to keep things safe.

City hall municipal police chief, Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap dispatched the officers before the music started June 14.

Security forces ran checkpoints in six locations, patrolling from three bases and others assisting with traffic snarls resulting from Beach Road’s closure from 4 p.m.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and top city and Chonburi officials kick off the annual concert fest.
Rang Rockestra with guitar legend Lam Morrison.
Kwang AB Normal rocks the crowd.
City hall municipal police chief, Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap organizes officers on security duty at the entrance.
Elvis is in the building.
Paradox goes wild on stage.
Pete Peera performs acoustic hit songs.
Pee Saderd entertains fans with Thai Lukthung numbers.
Da Endorphin sings her favorites with fans.
The annual music festival brings in massive audiences.
City hall municipal police chief Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap dispatched a force of 500 police officers, soldiers and volunteers to keep things safe.
