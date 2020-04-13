Thirteen famous predictions

First run in the mid-1990s

1.Computers in the future may weigh more than 1.5 tons. (Popular Mechanics 1949)

2.We don’t like their sound and guitar music is on the way out. (Decca Recording Company rejecting the Beatles 1962)





3.The abdomen, the chest and brain will always be off limits to surgeons. (Surgeon General to Queen Victoria 1873)

4.Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau. (Professor of Economics Yale University 1929)

5.The advent of water tight compartments has all but removed the threat from mid ocean collisions. (White Star Line 1911)

6.The telephone has too many shortcomings and is unnecessary for companies with a full complement of messenger boys. (Western Union Internal Memo 1876)

7.Data processing is a fad that won’t last a year. (Editor of Business Books Prentice Hall Publishing 1957)

8.I can assure you that our naval signals are immune to code breakers. (Admiral Donitz to the Japanese ambassador 1942)

9.But what is a microchip good for? (IBM Engineer 1968)

10.Seriously to suggest salt and vinegar or beef flavored potato chips is like maintaining that bingo is here to stay. (Marketing Adviser to Smith’s Crisps 1969)

11.Everything that can be invented has been invented. (Commissioner of US Office of Patents 1899)

12.640K ought to be enough for anybody. (Bill Gates 1981)

13.The threat of AIDS will have wiped out prostitution as we know it by the end of the century. (Public Health Professor on Larry King Live 1986).











