Merry Christmas

Pattaya health officials check Walking Street, Soi Buakhao
Pattaya area officials spread the word about coronavirus prevention during visits to popular tourist areas. Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sangeid led the team of...
Pattaya City Expats Club has a wonderful Christmas celebration
The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) had their annual Christmas Program on Sunday, December 16. Fourteen children in their beautiful Santa costumes began the...
Billabong Pattaya’s men and women split
PSC Golf from Billabong Wednesday, 23rd December Parachat & Emerald Stableford & Rainbow Scramble There were two venues for the Billabong Wednesday, with the ladies taking to Parachat...
Thailand campaigns ‘work from home’ to curb air pollution Dec 25-29
The Thai government has recommended all public agencies and state enterprises allow their employees to work from home on 25-29 December to reduce the...