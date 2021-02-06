Royal Cliff deVine Club presents ‘A Gourmet Adventure of Italian Wineries’

The Royal Cliff deVine Club invites you to their next deVine Club wine dinner, “A Journey in Italy: A Gourmet Adventure of Italian Wineries”, which is due to take place on Friday, 12 March 2021.







Enjoy a delectable 5-course menu featuring extraordinary cuisine prepared by Royal Cliff’s Executive Chef and his talented culinary team, along with premium wines from Wine Dee Dee Pattaya Co.,Ltd. The evening will commence at the Bar of Royal Cliff Beach Hotel at 6:30 pm. Dinner will be served at 7:15 pm at the Royal Grill Room and Wine Cellar – Excellence and Heritage.

Established in 1999, Wine Dee Dee. Co, Ltd’s main vision was to distribute quality wines in Thailand. They provide superior wines and good service to their customers by sourcing wineries in their portfolio making them a big success in the wine market. Currently, Wine Dee Dee. Co, Ltd has 4 main branches: Phuket, Samui, Pattaya, and Hua-Hin.





Mr. Sunthorn Lapmul, the Marketing Director of Wine Dee Dee. Co, Ltd, will be the wine speaker for the evening. He has previously earned level 3 in WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) which is globally recognised as the international standard in wine and spirit knowledge.

This night will surely be memorable for everyone. As wine aficionados and valued deVine wine club members the Royal Cliff are delighted to provide you with this great opportunity to be able to taste and experience the variety and quality of the famous wines from Wine Dee Dee. Co, Ltd.

Kindly make your reservations early as seating will be limited.

