FCCT Reopening — Clarification

We are pleased to announce that the FCCT clubhouse and kitchen will reopen on September 1. A belated update of the Thai government’s announcement means that patrons do NOT have to be double vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within the previous seven days as was stated in Monday’s Bulletin. The club will, of course, follow the governments’ policies in terms of numbers, social distancing, mask compliance and cleanliness.

The club will be open from 11am to 8pm with last orders at 7pm so long as the 9pm curfew remains in place. Alcohol will not be served until further notice and the club’s management will give advance notice of attendance limits for any events staged at the club.

FCCT Executive Committee

https://www.fccthai.com/

https://www.facebook.com/FCCThailand/

























