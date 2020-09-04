20% discount on all F&B at Oasis Restaurant -Thai Garden Resort Pattaya

Dine indoors or Under the Stars at the Oasis Restaurant & Poolside

To celebrate our Grand Re-Opening, we are offering a PROMO 20% OFF on all Food and Beverages.

Have a special evening with First Class International and Thai Food in a Magnificent Botanical Garden atmosphere.

Cheff Kenneth Goessens, has created an unpretentious & original menu for every palette and describes his menu as “a touch of Europe, Belgian, Italian, French & German combined with a Thai menu prepared by our best Thai Chefs”

The Oasis Restaurant team at Thai Garden Resort invites you to experience Great Food, carefully selected Wines and Exotic Cocktails all at very reasonable prices!

Oasis Restaurant +66 38 370 614-8, Email: [email protected], FB: @oasisrestaurantpattaya, LINE: @tgrpattaya



