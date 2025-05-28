BCCT Eastern Economic Corridor International Business Awards 2025 Dinner open for booking.

BCCT is thrilled to announce that tickets for the Eastern Economic Corridor International Business Awards (EECIBA) 2025 Dinner are officially open for booking.
BCCT cordially invites you to join us in celebrating business excellence and honoring the winners. Enjoy a delightful International set dinner and opportunity to connect with industry leaders and peers. The evening will feature a keynote address by Dr. Chula Sukmanop, Secretary General of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office, delivering expert insights into the region’s economic landscape.
EECIBA serves as a platform to enhance and recognise the best in business and entrepreneurial excellence across Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor, including Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong. The judging process is conducted with the highest standards of fairness and integrity, with all nominations anonymised before being reviewed by the panel of judges. Link HERE to profiles of the judges. Pre-selection of nominations was conducted in the same way.
Date: Wenesday, 25th June 2025
Time: 6.00-9.00 pm
Venue: Pullman Pattaya Hotel G, Chonburi
Agenda:
5.30 pm – Guest Registration & Networking
6.00 pm – MC Welcome & Four-Course International Dinner
7.30 pm – Keynote Speech by Dr. Chula Sukmanaop, Secretary General of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office.
7.40 pm – The announcement of winners (11 awards)
9.00 pm – Closing Speech
Dress Code: Smart Business Attire/Evening Wear
Entry Fee: Includes Four-course Internaional set, free-flow soft drinks, beer, and wine
- THB 1,900 per person
- THB 15,000 for a table of 10
The price is inclusive of 7% VAT.
Booking: Please click HERE ,For the special group rate, kindly email [email protected]
Event Behaviour Statement: please click HERE
We invite you to honour and celebrate the remarkable companies and individuals recognised in the following award categories:
Corporate Categories:
- Most Innovative Company Award – Sponsored by WHA Corporation PCL
- Outstanding SME Award
- Outstanding Company / Manufacturer Award — Sponsored by Amata Corparation PCL.
- Environmental Sustainability Award
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award
- Community Impact Award – Sponsored by Lucy Electric (Thailand) Limited
- Tourism Excellence Award
- Outstanding Employer Award
Individual Categories:
- Exceptional Young Entrepreneur Award
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Women in Business Award
We look forward to your presence and celebrating your success together.
For more information, Please visit LINK
หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย
British Chamber of Commerce Thailand
Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]
Location Map: Thai/English