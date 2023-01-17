Chinese New Year Buffet at Royal Cliff Pattaya Jan 22, 2023.

Royal Cliff invites you and your family to celebrate Chinese New Year with a delicious buffet. Enjoy a variety of famous Chinese food dishes such as roasted duck, red bbq pork, crackling pork belly, dim sum, and steamed fish, along with an array of desserts and homemade ice cream.

January 22, 2023 l 6:00 – 9:00 PM

THB 999++ per person at Panorama Restaurant

For more information or to book a table, please contact our staff via; Tel: 038250421

Email: [email protected]

Link: https://www.royalcliff.com/new/chinese-new-year-buffet-panorama/
































