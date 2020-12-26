Bangkok launches new environment-friendly electric ferries on Chao Phraya River

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted with the introduction of a new electric ferry service on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, in line with Thailand’s 20-year plan to build renewable transport infrastructure nationwide.







The MINE Smart Ferries, manufactured and operated by Thailand-based Energy Absolute, are powered by Li-Ion batteries, and can operate for 80 to 100 kilometres on a single charge, enough for two round trips (maximum 250 passengers) on its 23-kilometre Chao Phraya River route.

A total of 27 ferries are in the pipeline for the service with six to be deployed in the initial stage, then four to six new ferries will be added per month. All cabins are air-conditioned and have their own disinfection system.





My Smart Ferry service will be available on weekdays between the Rama V Bridge and Sathorn Piers with stops at Rama VII Bridge, Kiak Kai, Thewet, Prannok, Pak Khlong Talat, Ratchawong, the Marine Department, and CAT Tower along the way.

On weekends, there will service for those who want to cruise the river (tourist boat) that will run from the Tha Chang Pier to CAT Tower with stops at Wat Arun, Wat Kalayanamit, and the Marine Department. In the initial stage, from now until 14 February, 2021, the service will be free of charge. During the second phase, there will be a basic fare of 20 Baht for about three to six months. The third phase will be as determined by the Marine Department, but it is expected not to exceed 30 Baht.