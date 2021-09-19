Zuellig to supply 8 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Thailand

Thailand’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has announced an official agreement with ZP Therapeutics, a division of Zuellig Pharma, over the supply and distribution of 8 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand.

CRA Secretary-General Dr. Nithi Mahanonda said the academy aims to use the vaccines as prime and booster vaccinations. A proportion of the vaccines will be allocated to people from vulnerable and underprivileged groups after approval.







He said the CRA has been working closely with the government and related private organizations to combat the ongoing pandemic by offering more vaccine options to the general public, businesses, vulnerable groups and underprivileged people during the emergency situation.

Dr. Nithi added that the Academy also focuses on conducting research into COVID-19 vaccines in Thailand and plans to conduct systematic and concurrent research to confirm the immune response in the country’s environment, starting from the end of this year. (NNT)





























