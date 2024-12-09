Worth It? Car owner flees without paying for gas; drags pump hose onto the road

BANGKOK, Thailand – The online community is abuzz over a viral clip showing a car fleeing a gas station without paying for fuel, dragging a pump hose down the street. Netizens are questioning the cost-benefit of such behavior, with many asking, “Was it worth it? Repair costs versus just a few baht of fuel.”

On December 7, a Facebook user named “Ross Puthanet Ahwang” posted a video capturing the moment a sedan drove off with the pump hose still attached after allegedly refusing to pay for fuel.







The post was captioned:

“I saw this car dragging a pump hose while driving, so I recorded it. Not sure if it was intentional or accidental. I went back to ask the gas station staff, and they confirmed the driver filled up, handed over a card as if to pay, but drove off before completing the transaction. Fuel was splattered everywhere. Please be cautious.

Location: Opposite Chokchai School

#BangchakGasStation #HathairatRoad #MinburiPoliceStation”







The incident sparked widespread criticism on social media. Many netizens expressed disbelief, commenting:

“First time seeing this in real life.”

“Stealing fuel for sure.”

“Repair costs could be in the hundreds of thousands—was it worth it for a tank of gas?”







“This is on the level of pump nozzle theft.”

“I’ve only ever seen this happen abroad, didn’t think it could happen in Thailand.”

The video continues to circulate online, drawing attention to the reckless behavior and sparking discussions about accountability and consequences.



































