World Bank Country Director to Thailand and Myanmar visits Foreign Affairs Office

BANGKOK, Thailand – Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, discussed with Ms. Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director to Thailand and Myanmar, who recently assumed her duty in Bangkok on 28 August.

Both sides discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation, especially on Thailand's preparations as host of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), potential areas of collaboration on sustainable development and sustainable finance, trilateral cooperation to share Thailand's knowledge and experiences on development projects with other developing countries, and Thailand's and ASEAN's role in providing humanitarian assistance to Myanmar. (MFA)


























































