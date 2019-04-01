Wildfire engulfs 14 rai of forest in north

Nan – A wildfire raged through 14 rai of a Nan forest as fighter fighters from the municipality and the Pha Mueang Task Force were seen spraying water and keeping flames under control.

A wildfire was reported on Friday near Ban Ngob Community. The first responders set up firebreaks and barriers to protect the community and to keep range burns within the set boundaries. Some 14 rai or 22,400 square meters of a forest were reported to be engulfed by the blaze, exacerbating the air pollution in the province. Many people in nearby communities on Friday had difficulty breathing.

Meanwhile in Chiang Mai city, deputy governor Khomsan Suwan-ampha led a team of volunteers including public servants to spray mist and clean streets to bring down the concentration of dust particles from Nawarat Bridge to Tha Pae Gate. Street cleaning is carried out every day at 5am, 10am, 2pm, and 4pm.

The Department of Disease Control reported that the readings of fine particulate matter generally smaller than 2.5 microns per cubic meter (PM2.5) ranged between 27-185 micrograms per cubic meter. The highest concentration was reported in the capital district of Mae Hong Son province. The department also reported PM10 of between 45 – 223 micrograms in Wiang subdistrict of Chiang Rai, Wiang Phang Kham subdistrict of Chiang Rai, Chang Phueak subdistrict of Chiang Mai, and Chong Kham subdistrict of Mae Hong Son.