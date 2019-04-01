PM calls for unity among Thais

Bangkok (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister has sent a message to political parties and all Thai citizens, reminding that them the purpose of forming a coalition government is to unite to do good deeds for the Kingdom and its people while preventing ill-intentioned individuals from doing harm.

The message from current Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha also asked members of the media to present the news in a positive light, to create a peaceful atmosphere in the nation, and to help gain confidence from investors and the international community.

General Prayut also stated that political dispute is a major obstacle to peace and development that prevents Thailand from reaching its full potential. He asked all Thais to consciously consume information from various media outlets, by considering all available facts. He said they should steer away from disinformation that may become threats to society.

The Prime Minister’s also said that democracy places importance on the common good and the next government must work to the best of its ability to foster unity among all Thais. He deemed that such an approach will pivot Thailand toward prosperity honorably and steadily.