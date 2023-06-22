‘Wild Boar Governor’ passes away at 58

Former Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn, who gained international recognition for leading the successful rescue mission of the “Wild Boars” football team from Tham Luang cave in 2018, has passed away at the age of 58 after battling cancer. Narongsak, known for his diligent and straightforward approach, served as the governor of Pathum Thani before his passing at Siriraj Hospital.

Throughout his career as a civil servant, Narongsak demonstrated a commitment to integrity. Despite a planned transfer to Phayao, his role changed dramatically when the young football team became trapped in the flooded cave on June 23, 2018.







Recognizing the need for strong coordination amid a multinational rescue effort, Narongsak postponed his transfer until the successful extraction of all 13 boys from the cave. He displayed leadership by encouraging officials who felt overwhelmed to leave and emphasizing the importance of sacrifices for the rescue mission’s success.

Narongsak’s dedication to public service and his pivotal role in the Tham Luang cave rescue earned him recognition, including the invitation to accept the Asia Game Changer Award on behalf of “The Rescue Team at the Tham Luang Caves” in New York. He expressed hope that the rescue would inspire others to perform acts of kindness and foster unity among humanity.







Despite being courted for larger political roles, such as running for Bangkok governor, Narongsak remained focused on serving the people in provincial areas. His passing follows the recent death of Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep, the captain of the Wild Boars football team, who passed away while at a football academy in England earlier this year. (NNT)















