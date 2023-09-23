Website launched to help Thailand overcome middle-income trap through educational reform

The Asia Foundation has partnered with the Ministry of Education, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the Australian Embassy to launch the website “Thailandleadership.org”, an online platform designed to enhance the instructional leadership skills of school principals and improve educational standards.







Thomas Parks, the Foundation’s Country Representative in Thailand, noted that the initiative aims to help Thailand overcome its persistent middle-income trap through educational reform.

Parks identified two critical challenges: increasing the competitiveness of Thailand’s educational system and reducing disparities between urban and rural schools as well as small and large institutions.







Dr. Rattana Saelao, Senior Program Officer at the Asia Foundation, said the project was informed by a study on the roles of central authorities in educational policy-making and the importance of school principals as instructional leaders. The website aims to serve as a comprehensive knowledge repository, offering content in three main categories: “Hands-On,” “Academic Development,” and “Research.” Available formats include news articles, research papers, videos, podcasts, and documentaries.

Accessible nationwide, the platform seeks to develop leadership potential, foster community engagement, and facilitate robust networking among educational personnel. (NNT)













