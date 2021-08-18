Updates on Thailand’s latest outbreak situation and Phuket sandbox program

- From February 28 to August 17, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 24.6 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 518,118 doses have been administered yesterday
- The Chulabhorn Royal College will open the registration for vaccination for those aged over 18-year-old as well as those who have never been vaccinated before (starting on the 19th of August at 9:00 a.m). Approximately 20,000 doses of vaccines will be inoculated free of charge until the 3rd of September. Registration can be made through this website: https://vaccinecovid19.cra.ac.th/
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+20,515)
- The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has endorsed upgraded measures for the Phuket Sandbox program to offer a 7+7-night stay in Phuket and selected areas in Krabi, Phang-Nga, or Surat Thani (Samui Plus)
- The Chula Vaccine Research Centre has reported that Thailand’s domestically developed ChulaCov19 vaccine generates immunity on par with that of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine and protects against four major variants of COVID-19 (NNT)