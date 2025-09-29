Typhoon Bualoi weakens over Laos but brings heavy rains and flood risks across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department issued its tenth warning on Typhoon Bualoi today (Sept 29), confirming the storm made landfall in Vietnam’s Quang Binh province before weakening into a severe tropical storm. By 4 a.m., the storm’s center was about 50 kilometers east of Xiangkhouang province in Laos with maximum sustained winds of 111 kilometers per hour. Moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour, it is expected to weaken further into a tropical depression as it passes over northern Laos.



The system is strengthening the monsoon trough across Thailand’s lower North, upper Central Region, and Northeast between September 29 and 30. At the same time, the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify. These combined conditions will bring widespread heavy rainfall, with very heavy rain forecast in some northern and northeastern provinces along the storm’s outer edges.

Heavy to very heavy downpours are also expected in monsoon-facing provinces of the East and along the west coast of the South. Officials warned that flash floods, forest runoffs, and river overflows are possible, especially in foothills, low-lying areas, and communities with a history of flooding.



Rough seas are forecast in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Waves will reach 2 to 3 meters in the upper zones, with stormy areas seeing heights of more than 3 meters. The lower Andaman Sea is expected to experience waves of around 2 meters, with higher waves during severe weather conditions.

Authorities advised all vessels to proceed cautiously and avoid sailing in storm-affected areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are urged to remain ashore until at least September 30 as the country braces for the storm’s impacts. (NNT)



































