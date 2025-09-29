Bangkok sinkhole repair near Vajira Hospital on track for October 9 reopening

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Engineering Institute (EIT) expects to begin filling a massive sinkhole in Bangkok with soil tomorrow, following six days of positive progress in the remediation efforts.

Officials plan to use trucks for strength testing before the road is reopened to traffic on October 9 to ensure public confidence.



The large sinkhole, which appeared in front of Vajira Hospital, is now the focus of a major remediation effort. This morning, officials began moving large steel pipes to prepare for backfilling the hole with soil near Sam Sen Police Station. This is the designated area to ensure a uniform and stable ground level.

Engineers on site will use a small excavator to dig and inspect the ground beneath nearby buildings. Temporary structural reinforcement may also be added to voids beneath the foundations to maintain the stability of the structures.



The latest timeline indicates the road surface is expected to be laid on October 8, with the full resumption of traffic on October 9. Before the official opening, the EIT will conduct strength tests using heavy trucks to drive over the repaired section. This rigorous assessment aims to reassure the public of the road’s integrity.

Furthermore, if the repair work proceeds as planned, residents may be able to return to nearby buildings early in October, following a detailed structural assessment of the buildings. (TNA)




































