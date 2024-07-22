Tropical Storm ‘Prapiroon’ to cause heavy rain and flash floods in Northern, Northeastern, and Eastern regions

The Meteorological Department warns the Northern, Northeastern, and Eastern regions to prepare for heavy rainfall due to the influence of Tropical Storm ‘Prapiroon’, which may cause flash floods and forest runoffs.

The Meteorological Department reveals that the moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with Tropical Storm ‘Prapiroon’ covering the upper South China Sea and Hainan Island, will lead to heavy rain in some parts of the Northern and Northeastern regions, with very heavy rain in some areas of the Eastern region.







People in these areas are advised to be cautious of the dangers from heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could cause flash floods and forest runoffs, especially in foothill areas near watercourses and low-lying areas. The sea waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are moderate, with the upper Andaman Sea having waves about 2 meters high. The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will have waves 1-2 meters high, with waves over 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in these areas should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Furthermore, Tropical Storm ‘Prapiroon’ is currently covering the upper South China Sea and Hainan Island, China, and is expected to make landfall in southern China during July 22-23. This storm will not directly affect the weather in Thailand. Travelers to these areas should check the weather conditions before their departure during these dates.









































