Travel bloggers from around the world attend ‘TBEX Asia 2022’ in Phuket

The Travel Blog Exchange (TBEX) Asia 2022 is taking place this week on the world-famous holiday island of Phuket and surrounding provinces from 15-18 November, attended by travel bloggers, content creators, and influencers from around the world.

With the theme “Diversity of the South: Phuket and Beyond”, the event promises an exciting, informative and engaging four-day program of workshops, keynote addresses, breakout sessions, speed networking, evening parties hosted at famed tourist attractions, and fascinating fam trips to destinations around Thailand like Krabi, Phang-nga, Bangkok, and Chiang Mai.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said “With Thailand now fully reopened to international tourism, TBEX Asia 2022 has come at exactly the right time for us to showcase to travel bloggers and content creators that Thailand is still one of the most favourite and beloved destinations on the planet, and that we have a new and valuable direction towards more sustainable, more inclusive and more environment-friendly tourism industry.”







Open to content creators (producers of blogs, videos, podcasts, and traditional media) and DMOs, tour operators, hoteliers, OTAs, travel brands, and PR and marketing suppliers, TBEX Asia 2022 is being held at the Angsana Laguna Phuket. This is the second time the event has been held in Thailand, following the first Asian edition of the show in 2015 in Bangkok.

On 15-16 November, there are various Pre-Bex Tours for delegates that will visit local places of interest and engage in fun activities. These include a trip to Racha Island, Kahung Beach (Coral Island) by speedboat, a sunset cruise to Promthep Cape and Krating Cape, a walk around Old Phuket Town, a visit to Phuket Pearl Farm, an ATV excursion, learning basic Thai massage, and a fine-dining Thai cuisine experience.

For the conference on 17-18 November, the list of speakers includes travel bloggers and content providers from around the world, who will also be involved in the many different breakout sessions – for which the topics include The Future of Online Media – Research Directions Post-COVID, How to Tell Great Travel Stories That Support Local Communities, Finding Your Profitable Travel Niche, and The Value of DMO and Content Creator Partnerships.







The event program also includes three exciting evening functions, each designed to be a showcase of the cuisine, entertainment, and social lifestyle that can be enjoyed in Phuket. The first of these is the opening night party on 16 November at Andamanda Water Park, with the second night party on 17 November at Aquaria Phuket, and the closing night party on 18 November at the InterContinental Phuket Resort.

Following the two-day conference, a series of 2-night/3-day fam trips to some of Thailand’s other fascinating destinations beyond Phuket will begin giving delegates a taste of more of the wonderful and diverse tourism experiences on offer throughout the kingdom. These will be to Songkhla and Phatthalung, Krabi, Phang-nga, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Lampang. (TAT)











































