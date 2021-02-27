Transit flight travelers now allowed through Suvarnabhumi airport with Covid-free papers

By Pattaya Mail
CCSA Spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said transit passengers would not have to go through COVID-19 screening and would have to show fit-to-fly and Covid-free certificates, as well as health insurance documents.

Transit flights are now being allowed through Suvarnabhumi airport, but travelers would be confined to a specific area at the airport terminal.



Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said transit travelers would have to show fit-to-fly and Covid-free certificates, as well as health insurance documents.

Transit passengers would not have to go through COVID-19 screening. They would be required to wear face masks, sanitize their hands and observe social distancing, while their stay at the airport would be limited at 12 hours.




