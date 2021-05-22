Tourists and Thai returnees postpone plans to travel since reinstating 14-day quarantine rule

Alternative state quarantine (ASQ) facilities have started providing extra beds for mild cases of COVID-19, to ease the burden on hospitals, as the country continues to report more than 2,000 infections per day.

ASQ-ALQ Club Thailand vice-president Teeranat Phaoharuhan said demand for ASQ has dropped 30-40% since the 14-day mandatory quarantine rule was strengthened, causing tourists and Thai returnees to postpone plans to visit the country.







He said the lack of guests has led ASQ hotels to turn into “hospitels”, providing rooms to COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, to save hospital beds for severe patients who need intensive care.

Earlier this month, the Labor Ministry introduced the “hospitel” scheme for workers in the social security system, with the Twin Towers Hotel Bangkok offering 80 extra beds and the Avana Grand Hotel and Convention Centre another 600, to cope with shortages. (NNT)





























